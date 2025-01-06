Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 10,400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 321,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% in the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $1,838,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.42. 3,192,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

