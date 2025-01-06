Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Invests $509,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $43.39. 1,476,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.