Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $235,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,897. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.01 and its 200-day moving average is $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

