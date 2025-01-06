Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 14,546 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,546 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the second quarter worth about $2,265,000. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 100.2% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the second quarter worth about $682,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Trading Up 3.0 %

Onsemi stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.84. 2,858,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. BNP Paribas cut their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.