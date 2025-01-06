Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 75 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,920. The firm has a market cap of $211.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average of $285.42.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,050 shares of company stock worth $3,556,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

