QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,159 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.26. 3,736,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.03 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.