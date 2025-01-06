Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 3.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $48,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,932,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,701.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $358.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.89. 233,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,435. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.27 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.38%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

