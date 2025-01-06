Burkett Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July (NYSEARCA:CPSJ)

Burkett Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July (NYSEARCA:CPSJ – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPSJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.10. 1,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

