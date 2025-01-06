Burkett Financial Services LLC Buys 355 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.4% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HEFA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,595 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

