iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Increased by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 157,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,884. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.1587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

