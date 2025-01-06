Burkett Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $17.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $357.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,155,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,529,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of -169.73 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

