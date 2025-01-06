Burkett Financial Services LLC Sells 430 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Burkett Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.3% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 525.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.98. 13,087,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,114,041. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $352.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

