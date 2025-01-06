Burkett Financial Services LLC Sells 242 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Burkett Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.74. The company had a trading volume of 676,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,610. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $105.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

