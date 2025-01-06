Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 285.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274,348 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 19.6% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $47,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. 4,004,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,511,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

