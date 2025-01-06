Burkett Financial Services LLC Acquires 6,726 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 6.2% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEMV. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 256,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EEMV stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,940 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

