Burkett Financial Services LLC Buys 229 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,760. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

