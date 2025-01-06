Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Sold by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $168,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $173,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $318,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

EELV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.52. 24,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $441 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

