Burkett Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Burkett Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,803,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.72. The stock had a trading volume of 613,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,717. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $302.34 and a 1-year high of $428.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.61. The company has a market cap of $145.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

