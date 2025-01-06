Burkett Financial Services LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 197.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,036. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

