Burkett Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Burkett Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after buying an additional 237,518 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,294,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.05. 272,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.59 and a 200-day moving average of $260.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $224.86 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

