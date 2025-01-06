JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.3% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.09. 4,365,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $254.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

