Burkett Financial Services LLC Sells 185 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Burkett Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 0.5% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11,471.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,777,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,398 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $166,263,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13,829.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,769,000 after buying an additional 813,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp cut Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $107.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

