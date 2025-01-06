Burkett Financial Services LLC Acquires 8,608 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 8.0% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $19,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 75,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 38,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.07. 234,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,068. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

