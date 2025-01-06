iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IVE traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $193.08. 285,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,606. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.13 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

