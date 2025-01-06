Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Burkett Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.5% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.64. 6,131,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,912,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

