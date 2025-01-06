Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.37. The company had a trading volume of 391,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $102.90. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,382. This represents a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 69.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 396.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

