Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $394.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.78.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $434.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,175. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,480,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 516,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,944,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

