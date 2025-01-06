Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Fox Advisors

Analysts at Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.96. 4,822,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,750. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.