Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

Shares of NYSE XPOF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.64. 75,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.30. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $325,693.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,205.52. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $39,842,429.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,881.10. This trade represents a 98.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 13.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

