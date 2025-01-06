Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Up 2.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $230.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $198.22 and last traded at $197.37. Approximately 9,335,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 15,814,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.79.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. China Renaissance raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $473,929.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,343.27. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,887 shares of company stock worth $27,996,356 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

