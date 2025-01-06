Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.41.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,782. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 75,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,300. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $8,585,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.