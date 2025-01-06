Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

HIMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

NYSE HIMS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. 4,369,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,992,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,112.34. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 15,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,487.87. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,064,514 shares of company stock valued at $26,712,334 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,177 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $5,531,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

