Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Price

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $88.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

