Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.18. 640,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $287.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total value of $1,400,993.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,856,655.72. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $143,480.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,232,154.84. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,402 shares of company stock worth $62,430,857. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Atlassian by 21.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Atlassian by 11.7% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

