Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.0 %

BBWI stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. 1,351,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,572. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $8,129,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 19.1% during the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,851,000 after purchasing an additional 235,173 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 820,379 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,078.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.