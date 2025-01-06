APA Corporation’s Executive Vice President of Operations Announces Retirement

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) received notice on January 6, 2025, from its Executive Vice President of Operations, D. Clay Bretches, regarding his decision to retire from the company, effective July 1, 2025.
In accordance with the details provided in the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, D. Clay Bretches will be stepping down from his position within APA Corporation after a notable period of service with the company.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read APA’s 8K filing here.
APA Company Profile
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than APA
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain