Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Price

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Get Jamf alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jamf

Jamf Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $14.48. 109,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jamf has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $127,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,973.28. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 14.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth about $562,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.