Piper Sandler Lowers AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target to $6.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

AirSculpt Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,283. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $346.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.64.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dennis Dean sold 24,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $160,295.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,620.08. This represents a 4.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 227.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 213,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

