Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,748,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,943,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMD traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.29. 20,185,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,799,365. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $209.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.96.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

