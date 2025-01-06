Wedbush Has Lowered Expectations for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,261.00.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $39.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,795.01. 174,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,899.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,896.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

