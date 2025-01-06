Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Stock Price

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.13. 515,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,400. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.67 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.95 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

