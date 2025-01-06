Boltwood Capital Management Sells 440 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.12. 2,138,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,385. The company has a market cap of $467.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.62 and its 200 day moving average is $160.29. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

