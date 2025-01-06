Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.47. 2,106,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,325. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.