Boltwood Capital Management Invests $272,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $353.42. The company had a trading volume of 341,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,000. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.59 and a 200-day moving average of $342.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.16, for a total value of $3,385,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,075.84. This trade represents a 30.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 673 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.18, for a total transaction of $250,477.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,817. This trade represents a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,673 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,099. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

