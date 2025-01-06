207 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 698.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,053.89.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $333,219.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,725.40. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,079.74. 241,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.43 billion, a PE ratio of 167.92, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,053.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $913.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,157.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

