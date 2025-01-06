iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,123,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $81.98. 753,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

