PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lowered by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 86.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.