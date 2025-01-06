Boltwood Capital Management Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,583,000 after purchasing an additional 201,695 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $381.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $146.28 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.