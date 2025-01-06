Boltwood Capital Management Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.49. The company had a trading volume of 649,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,775. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.55 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

