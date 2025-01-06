Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 150 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.0 %

CRWD traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.26. 883,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,029. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 718.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,601 shares of company stock worth $40,755,368. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

